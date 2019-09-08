Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Its Position; 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Bahl & Gaynor Has Upped Holding

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 55,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 422,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47 million, down from 477,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 18,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 974,915 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57M, up from 956,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Company invested in 557,244 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 222,541 shares. Schulhoff And Co has 5,601 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Counselors Incorporated reported 39,888 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Pa invested in 0.02% or 3,842 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.06% or 14,000 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Private Wealth Advisors reported 4,090 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 164,280 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 0.25% or 8.33M shares. Ferguson Wellman reported 496,180 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baillie Gifford invested in 0.04% or 733,831 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 148,900 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 971,960 shares to 995,760 shares, valued at $57.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TJX Companies Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Slowed at TJX Last Quarter, but It’s No Big Deal – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “DuPont to end use of some PFAS chemicals this year – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.