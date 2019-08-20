Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Lifted Stake by $495,126; As Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stock Rose, Axa Has Lifted by $2.01 Million Its Stake

Axa increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 193.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 87,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 132,635 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 45,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 60,605 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.)

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 133,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 124,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 13.77 million shares traded or 122.37% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 11,587 shares to 44,037 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 34,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,443 shares, and cut its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,273 shares to 50,554 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,838 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

