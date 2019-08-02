Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Position; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Value Rose, Ejf Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $4.75 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 2.24 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 139,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.92M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 561,279 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Inc stated it has 94,424 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 197,374 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.64% or 31,593 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 1.69 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,072 shares. Commerce Bancorporation reported 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Atria Investments Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 31,396 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited holds 0.04% or 5,470 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Moreover, Everence Mgmt has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 25,363 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated owns 8,330 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 42,023 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Lp owns 18,453 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 49,301 shares to 30,699 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 62,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,271 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 44,053 shares to 144,068 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 14,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.43M for 8.82 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.