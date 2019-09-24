Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Holding by $536,692; As Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Shares Declined, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Decreased Stake by $360,030

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 10,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 484,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.59M, down from 494,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 3.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 360,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% . The hedge fund held 474,965 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 834,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 40,360 shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) has declined 56.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY’S THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT STETSON AND CHARLES JOBSON – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Prior to Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs Reduce the Number of Its Directors From Seven to Five; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ Good Times Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTIM)

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,689 shares to 31,057 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 41,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.31% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 1,018 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 268,861 shares in its portfolio. Hellman Jordan Com Inc Ma accumulated 1.44% or 20,012 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 29,865 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.08% or 264,531 shares. 454,230 are owned by Cannell Peter B And. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Next Fin Gru accumulated 0.06% or 10,352 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc owns 12,112 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Fin Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 866 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 12,102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bragg Finance Advsrs holds 1.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 165,969 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold GTIM shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.52 million shares or 20.62% less from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 472,865 shares in its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 474,965 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 22,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 56,983 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 15,000 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 20,252 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 22,512 shares. 804 are held by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Citigroup invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0% or 239,453 shares in its portfolio.

