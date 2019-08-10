Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake; U S Global Investors Increases Position in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 117.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 150,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 277,363 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 127,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 2.95M shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raffles Limited Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 140,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd has 0.03% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Van Eck Assoc has 0.33% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 20.22 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 370,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0% or 99,247 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 645,184 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 300 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 37,065 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 2.07M shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 402,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 124,507 shares or 0% of the stock.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 16,568 shares to 116,568 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advsr has 0.19% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 59,222 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First American Bancorp stated it has 34,313 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd holds 0.21% or 120,796 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Tru owns 4,882 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ca holds 5,406 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.06% or 20,369 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 837,818 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 133,658 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Com owns 4,872 shares. Stephens Investment Management Lc invested in 0% or 1,650 shares. Saturna Capital reported 1.45 million shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Merchants invested in 0.5% or 58,717 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

