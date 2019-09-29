Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Raised Holding by $790,140; Regent Investment Management Holding in Lowes Companies (LOW) Cut by $1.06 Million

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 12,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 22,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24508.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 15,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 15,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.69M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 324,686 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc reported 206,893 shares stake. Fund Sa has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru has 268,723 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 39,238 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 23,970 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 0.42% or 47,371 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt has 12,060 shares. 162,267 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 862,938 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc invested in 8,275 shares. Kwmg Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 52,757 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp owns 61.92M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 80,058 shares to 989,959 shares, valued at $41.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,922 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Lc reported 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lord Abbett Limited Com invested in 0.33% or 1.02 million shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 542 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 2.13M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 178,069 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 447 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 201,869 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset invested in 21,727 shares. Ww Asset invested in 64,687 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54,539 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Inc reported 3,500 shares stake. Madison owns 794,140 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hgk Asset invested 0.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

