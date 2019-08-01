Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Stake; Horrell Capital Management Increased Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $468,000 as Share Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 3.28M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 83,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 710,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.80M, down from 794,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.77M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 212,232 shares to 943,446 shares, valued at $62.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35,000 shares to 201,001 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,709 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,027 activity. Miller Kenneth Bradley sold 7,000 shares worth $182,000. Koley Bikash had sold 7,101 shares worth $177,525 on Wednesday, January 30.