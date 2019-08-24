Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Position; Quantres Asset Management LTD Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $1.59 Million; Market Value Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 3.71 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 83,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 710,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.80 million, down from 794,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78 million shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,700 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Micron vs. Western Digital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Western Digital Analysts Guarded On V-Shaped Recovery Company Predicts For NAND Market – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know About Western Digital Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WDC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 73,608 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ohio-based James Invest has invested 0.47% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Victory Capital Management accumulated 4,271 shares. Blair William & Company Il invested in 5,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 430,572 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.01% or 41,574 shares. Eaton Vance has 42,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Company has 190,056 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance holds 8,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 31,000 shares. Pnc Ser Grp has 70,729 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 27,718 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Etrade Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 12,477 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invests holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 816,103 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Merchants holds 58,717 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Lc reported 12,700 shares stake. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 42,023 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 10,799 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,809 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark Bankshares Department has 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 116 shares stake. Archford Strategies Limited Co owns 490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 0.27% or 1.21M shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Can Dillardâ€™s Afford a 50% Dividend Hike? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.