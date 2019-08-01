Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Share Value Declined While Johnson Financial Group Lifted Its Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 83,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 710,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.80M, down from 794,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.77M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 24,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 3.08 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And accumulated 100,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock. West Oak Capital Lc reported 400 shares. Amica Mutual owns 0.61% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 91,258 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability holds 5,925 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 13,060 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 0.44% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 237,660 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.39% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 418,031 shares. St Germain D J Com reported 44,788 shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,628 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 5.49M shares. Moreover, Ser Of America has 2.97% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 348,863 shares. Security Tru stated it has 5,314 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 273,217 shares. 69,515 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtn.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 382,035 shares to 386,281 shares, valued at $64.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 142,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 23,158 shares to 283,305 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,310 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National National Bank & Trust In owns 31,387 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hightower Llc invested in 230,921 shares. Fdx reported 12,618 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 35,521 shares. Strs Ohio holds 140,083 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Century has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Focused Wealth Mgmt has 1,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 115,483 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co invested in 43,419 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.47M shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). City accumulated 0.01% or 245 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Mngmt Llc accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock.