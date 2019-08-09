Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increased Position; Grassi Investment Management Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $8.71 Million; Share Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 4.80M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 20,533 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 986,832 shares. Markston Intll holds 468,776 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Leavell Investment Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 87,494 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5,247 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.65M shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D L Carlson Grp has invested 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adirondack Trust Com invested in 55,669 shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc holds 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 9,656 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winslow Asset Inc stated it has 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bell National Bank accumulated 91,136 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Central Bancorp Company holds 15,096 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,150 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,539 shares to 24,799 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,824 shares, and cut its stake in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust reported 0.02% stake. Asset Management One holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 796,115 shares. 116 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited owns 296,396 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 933,560 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 1.17 million shares. New York-based Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 46,107 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa holds 3,842 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 4,002 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 5,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Maverick Capital has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).