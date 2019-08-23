Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose While Nottingham Advisors Has Increased Position by $538,056; Cullen Frost Bankers Holding in Lam Research Com (LRCX) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 4.31 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 36,057 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, down from 38,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $201.67. About 836,379 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 560,717 shares to 12,472 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc Com (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,032 shares to 235,003 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 16,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

