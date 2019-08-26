Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position Held by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank; Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Makaira Partners Decreased Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 773,742 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 3.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,500 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 0.14% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. 10,943 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 74,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 18,505 shares. Sq Advisors Lc has invested 11.33% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 90 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 22,666 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tarbox Family Office owns 32 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd stated it has 29,588 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 3,455 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,628 shares. Moreover, Weik Mngmt has 4.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 163,720 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 5,980 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs holds 4.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 221,829 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mitsubishi Ufj Corp owns 1.64M shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Liability Company has 404,314 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Co invested in 557,244 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,073 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 42,048 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,401 shares to 137,427 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,799 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).