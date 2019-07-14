Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position Has Raised by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined, Ci Investments Boosted Holding

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.98M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 92,857 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Management has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 4,133 are owned by Parkside Natl Bank Trust. Cipher Capital Lp holds 28,632 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kcm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 8,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication, New York-based fund reported 6.97M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Arrow holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 41,295 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 173,823 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,799 shares or 0.12% of the stock. St James Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 656,730 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication owns 1.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 354,154 shares. 5,534 were reported by Eqis Cap Mngmt.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,824 shares to 105,417 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,148 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23,934 shares to 600,900 shares, valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 32,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,716 shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

