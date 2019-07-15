Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose While Tyvor Capital Decreased Holding; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Waters (WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 624,329 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. The insider Kim Francis sold 913 shares worth $206,694. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28 million worth of stock. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 was made by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York accumulated 75 shares. Blair William And Il reported 4,515 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 237,509 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 2.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Northstar Asset Management Limited Co reported 1,884 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ls Limited holds 2,850 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.05% stake. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Co has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Northern accumulated 991,892 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 943 shares. 950 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 259,959 shares to 309,959 shares, valued at $25.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 258,564 shares. Smith Salley & Associate reported 2.49% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.77% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 33,815 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 289,570 shares. Great Lakes Advisors holds 0.11% or 97,064 shares. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) holds 4.57 million shares. Howland Cap Lc reported 495,475 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 729,367 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 413,477 shares. Farmers Retail Bank stated it has 23,673 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Limited Com owns 238,382 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 270 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 3,011 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.