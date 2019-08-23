Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosted Its Stake; Qep Resources (QEP) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.66 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 10.52M shares traded or 65.67% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 3.76 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,898 shares to 122,824 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,148 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.33% or 14.70M shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.2% or 967,717 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 38,009 shares in its portfolio. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 180,670 shares. Middleton & Co Incorporated Ma has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 13,703 were accumulated by Captrust. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 506,554 shares or 4.63% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc holds 258,503 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fincl Svcs has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Callahan Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 11,281 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 725,176 shares. Madison Inv Inc stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 971,415 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,800 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 1.76% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma has 14,787 shares. Hightower Llc invested in 110,022 shares. American Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 53,143 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 441,865 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.76 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Savant Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 11,288 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. World Asset invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1.14M shares. Qs Investors Llc invested in 26,600 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 720,347 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 13,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 250,901 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halcon Resources Corporation by 738,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..