Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding Raised by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Raised Stake by $383,994

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 4.86 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 3,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 16,757 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 13,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 1.23M shares to 317,129 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

