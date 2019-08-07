Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding Lifted by 1832 Asset Management Lp; Pinebridge Investments LP Increases Stake in Kraton Com (KRA)

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 178.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.74 million, up from 874,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.21 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation Com (KRA) by 285.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 31,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 42,224 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 28,627 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 51,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 58,300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 13,729 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Comerica Bank reported 31,650 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,325 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 7,059 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Eagle Boston Inv Inc has 76,567 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. 156,554 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc Com by 36,032 shares to 3,114 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,861 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (NYSE:BBD).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 593,153 shares to 20.16M shares, valued at $556.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 96,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,772 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).