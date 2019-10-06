Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding Held by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $8.33 Million

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 436,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.40 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 231,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.60 million, down from 5.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.38M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.55M are held by Invesco Ltd. Citigroup Inc has 844,568 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.62M shares. Pggm Investments has 2.50 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 16.55M shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 20,446 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 42,480 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney, New York-based fund reported 76,455 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 45,378 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com has 6.45M shares. Sigma Planning holds 20,805 shares. Community Trust & accumulated 264,651 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Bb&T accumulated 361,622 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 63,375 shares to 4.63M shares, valued at $138.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 34,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

