Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Third Avenue Management Holds Holding in Seaboard Corp. (SEB)

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $3808.47. About 320 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Front Yard Residential Corporation by 74,318 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,331 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares to 556,417 shares, valued at $38.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

