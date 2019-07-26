Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Decreased Holding in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by $1.90 Million as Market Value Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 196,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 1.76M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99M, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 11.59M shares traded or 492.65% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,283 shares to 24,481 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.93M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

