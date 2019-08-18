Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Shellback Capital LP Upped Position by $1.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder American Economic Planning Group Upped Holding by $413,910 as Share Price Rose

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares to 6,704 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 387,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,605 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

