Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Value Rose While Private Management Group Upped Its Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 322,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 342,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 10.52M shares traded or 65.67% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 117,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 974,417 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, up from 857,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 6.54 million shares traded or 126.20% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction

