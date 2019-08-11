Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Oppenheimer & Company Raised Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Has Increased by 10-15 Associates Inc

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 45,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 100,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 54,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 23,603 shares to 165,848 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 96,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,710 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TJX Companies Maintains Its Momentum – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank owns 264,887 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 6,982 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Management Communication has invested 0.77% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boltwood Mngmt holds 15,730 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Glenview Bank Dept accumulated 14,000 shares. 821,914 are held by Gotham Asset Limited Liability. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 8,518 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.33% or 64,387 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co reported 62,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,409 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bessemer has 138,344 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 5,470 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 626 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il stated it has 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 557,244 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares to 6,255 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,248 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).