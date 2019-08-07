Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Nottingham Advisors Has Raised Position by $538,056; Eastern Bank Continues to Hold Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 7.18 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 47,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 313,709 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 266,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video)

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 560,717 shares to 12,472 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 0.38% or 1.59 million shares. Fort Lp has 0.48% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 44,418 shares. 1.25 million were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Hbk Invests LP has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14,217 shares. Fiera holds 12.59M shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.03% or 137,126 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,265 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 182,891 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.14% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Professional Advisory has invested 3.59% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South Dakota Inv Council reported 34,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset LP has 30,880 shares. Coldstream Mngmt invested in 57,121 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32,652 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 31,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,073 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).