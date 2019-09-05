Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Nottingham Advisors Has Raised Holding by $538,056; Rnc Capital Management Increased Its International Paper Co (IP) Stake by $3.54 Million as Share Price Declined

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 3.06 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 76,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 807,087 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.34 million, up from 730,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 1.56M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Penobscot invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hartford Invest Communication reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 0.84% or 628,626 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Street Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Umb Bancshares N A Mo invested in 0.12% or 76,380 shares. Bp Public Lc has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Two Sigma Limited Company has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 1.21M were reported by Nomura Holdg. Private Wealth holds 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 4,090 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0.31% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 104,697 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C invested in 0.72% or 2.82M shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 53,978 shares to 239,917 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 91,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,060 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Inc holds 7,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 521,063 shares. Btc Management has invested 0.8% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.13% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 44,755 were accumulated by Allstate Corporation. Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.22% or 13,791 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Co invested 0.44% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ftb Inc reported 12,368 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Conning reported 1.15% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ima Wealth holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fin Limited Co owns 35,752 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.43 million shares. 24,493 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability. Everence reported 19,559 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 944 shares to 3,963 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY).