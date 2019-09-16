Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $6.42 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Increases Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13 million shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 123,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 12,112 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, down from 135,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.58M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares to 4,075 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Fin (VFH) by 4,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,109 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Infotech (VGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Investment Management Lc has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Profund Advsrs invested in 40,459 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Junto Mgmt Lp invested 3.87% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.17% or 145,602 shares. 91,336 are held by Fulton Bankshares Na. Co Of Vermont owns 0.3% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 67,804 shares. Bath Savings holds 4.27% or 405,849 shares. Mu Invs Ltd owns 120,900 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shine Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.27% or 1.08M shares. 261 are held by Cordasco Financial Network. Davy Asset invested 1.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 11,252 shares. Conning accumulated 20,934 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amica Mutual, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 91,258 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 30,660 shares to 54,609 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 45,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.