Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Hl Financial Services Upped Position; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holding as Stock Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 198,526 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 36,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.58M, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 6.17M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $33,110 activity. Smith Edward F had sold 2,492 shares worth $7,626.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Llc invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 95,501 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 49,900 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 80,598 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 106,703 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 25,800 shares. Fosun Limited has invested 0.1% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Shanda Asset Mngmt Holdings Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Incorporated Plc holds 8,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,047 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 16,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 86,593 shares. Tci Wealth owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp owns 118,020 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 303,300 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,963 shares to 30,523 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Etf (AGG) by 79,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Etf (EMB).