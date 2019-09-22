Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position by $945,984; Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Holder Samlyn Capital Decreased Stake by $7.51 Million as Market Value Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 80,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 121,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 201,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.61M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 18,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 39,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 21,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49M shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 156,575 shares to 988,048 shares, valued at $105.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 83,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10 million for 26.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

