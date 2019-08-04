Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Ciena (CIEN) Holding as Stock Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 40,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 71,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 41,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 48,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54M for 21.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.