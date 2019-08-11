Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Position by $402,641 as Market Valuation Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Crow Point Partners Has Boosted by $2.89 Million Its Stake

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 89,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 97,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares to 119,265 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares to 3,227 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,160 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.