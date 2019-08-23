Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Stock Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Lifted by $1.69 Million Its Stake; Mason Street Advisors Has Raised Its First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Holding by $856,824

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 15,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,063 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 21,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 340,336 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 31,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 300,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 268,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 6.21M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity. Thaxton Kirk W also bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. TROTTER JOHNNY bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830. The insider DUESER F SCOTT bought 218 shares worth $13,438. $19,939 worth of stock was bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 10,392 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 9,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 80 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). C M Bidwell & Limited reported 1,645 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 141,656 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 11,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aperio Gru Lc, a California-based fund reported 23,071 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 12,855 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 46,047 shares. Gp reported 0.04% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 900 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Zacks.com published: “4 Reasons Why First Financial (FFIN) is an Attractive Pick – Zacks.com” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Bank Names Marcus Morris President And Chief Executive Officer Of Fort Worth Region – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Shelley Dacus To President Of Kingwood Region – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares to 6,565 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,200 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 1.86M shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.39% or 194,574 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 5,532 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1.17M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.34M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prns Inc owns 108,770 shares. 37,700 are owned by De Burlo. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 4,662 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 691,020 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.49% or 300,722 shares. Amica Retiree reported 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 5.73M shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc reported 86,790 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc Com by 37,090 shares to 129,718 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,365 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).