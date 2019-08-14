Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Raised Its Stake by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ithaka Group Has Upped Holding by $5.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 482,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, up from 446,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 6.28M shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Mngmt Inc reported 17,500 shares. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated reported 122,072 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Roosevelt, a New York-based fund reported 301,599 shares. Qv Investors invested in 135,019 shares. Kistler stated it has 16,864 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Capital Interest Ca stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.16% or 27,778 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,110 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 14,386 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Scott And Selber Incorporated invested in 3.51% or 56,970 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.57% or 15,758 shares. Lpl Limited Co owns 1.97M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 1.17M are owned by Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated. Farmers National Bank invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares to 25,520 shares, valued at $45.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,640 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,832 shares to 163,900 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 12,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,011 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Invsts Com reported 5.57% stake. Hartford Investment Mgmt Co has 0.57% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.08M shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 422,254 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Com invested in 100,604 shares. Voya Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.65 million shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited invested in 0.64% or 31,593 shares. Nottingham Advsr holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,304 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 130,420 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 190,882 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Horan Cap stated it has 515,674 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.03% or 13,703 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 339,700 shares.