Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Raised Stake by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) as Stock Price Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 29,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 557,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 528,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares to 257,014 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 375,000 shares to 756,525 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.