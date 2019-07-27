Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Share Value Rose While Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 13,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 88,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133 were accumulated by Nuwave Mngmt. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 135,578 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.24% or 58.86 million shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 0.6% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.88 million shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 5,658 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 3.77 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.83% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 345,435 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 234,991 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0% or 4,937 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 28 shares. Wendell David has 3.56% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 429,914 shares. Jlb Associate owns 229,993 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 357,665 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 4,002 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.