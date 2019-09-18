Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Holding by $301,340; As Sinclair Broadcast Group A (SBGI) Market Value Rose, Holder Us Bancorp De Has Trimmed Holding by $734,527

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 500,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.48M, down from 506,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 5.33M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc A (SBGI) by 62.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 13,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 8,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 22,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 902,242 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Management reported 12,134 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Kansas-based Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Blair William & Il has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Walleye Trading has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Sun Life Fin has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nomura has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Conning Inc has 20,934 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has 0.57% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability owns 100,600 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,371 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 101,380 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 359,170 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 21.31 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 38,805 shares to 147,500 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 34.41 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 4,575 shares to 168,722 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 8,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

