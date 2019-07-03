Tjx Cos Inc/The (Put) (TJX) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Main Street Research Has Upped Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $421,083 as Stock Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 14.11M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (Put) (TJX) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 211,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 313,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc/The (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 3.53 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23,207 shares to 58,607 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co (Put) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,300 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc (Put).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy That Are Bucking the Retail Selloff – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies (TJX) PT Raised to $60 at Nomura/Instinet – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

