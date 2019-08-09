Tjx Cos Com New (TJX) Stake Has Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc; As Photronics (PLAB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Position

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 165,390 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (TJX) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 12,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 900,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.94M, up from 888,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 5.60 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “17 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Care.com Inc (CRCM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Photronics Is At A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 2,074 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 22,663 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 258,952 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 62,672 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 156,107 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Amalgamated Bank owns 10,112 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 30,036 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,117 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Pnc Ser Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 200 shares stake.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 1.73 million shares. Advantage holds 3.38% or 89,146 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs owns 88,277 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,281 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.11 million shares. Choate Investment Advsr holds 0.19% or 59,222 shares. Haverford Service has invested 4.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 23,209 were accumulated by Chemical Financial Bank. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,269 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 237,660 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 15,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tyvor Llc has invested 3.33% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Burns J W New York owns 6,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Logan invested in 0.32% or 98,057 shares.

More important recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.