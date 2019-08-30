Tjx Cos Com New (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Has Increased Its Stake; Montgomery Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $620,725 as Stock Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 211,441 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (TJX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 129,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.02M, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR) by 25,533 shares to 216,811 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Corp Com (NYSE:CBT) by 8,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,808 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp Com Stk (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Commercial Bank reported 26,035 shares. Webster Bancshares N A owns 2,446 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 86,790 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 21,046 shares. California-based Kcm Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ipswich Invest Mngmt has 10,060 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation owns 0.21% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 145,129 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0.48% or 47,842 shares. King Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,612 shares. St Germain D J Company owns 44,788 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.52% or 7.99 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Montag A & Assocs Inc invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tcw Grp holds 0.01% or 21,792 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Growth Slowed at TJX Last Quarter, but It’s No Big Deal – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 652,031 shares. 193,034 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Merian Global (Uk) Limited invested in 858,167 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc accumulated 1,521 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.40 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 21,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Strs Ohio reported 17,408 shares. Lpl Lc invested in 110,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis holds 296,834 shares. First Republic has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Heartland Advsr Inc has invested 0.86% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 198,873 shares. 62,300 are held by South Dakota Inv Council.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.