TJX Companies (TJX) to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019; Tenneco Has 1.13 Sentiment

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:TJX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. TJX Companies Inc’s current price of $54.20 translates into 0.42% yield. TJX Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 3.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 933,825 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Federal-Mogul Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenneco: Maximum Pessimism Leads To Huge Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tenneco Stock Has Plummeted 60% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wagner® Brand Brakes Expands Product Offerings in First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “The market is nearing a milestone that could be more important than Dow 27,000, S&P 500 3000 – CNBC” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $725.02 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 42.71% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.92 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.01 million for 2.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.54% EPS growth.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. The company has market cap of $65.73 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by CFRA on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.