TJX Companies (TJX) to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019; Servicenow Has 1.4 Sentiment

Servicenow Inc (NOW) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 292 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 208 cut down and sold their equity positions in Servicenow Inc. The funds in our database now own: 185.90 million shares, up from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Servicenow Inc in top ten holdings increased from 25 to 33 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 157 Increased: 186 New Position: 106.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:TJX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. TJX Companies Inc’s current price of $55.76 translates into 0.41% yield. TJX Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. CFRA upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $56 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $55 target.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. The company has market cap of $67.62 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 22.84 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Commerce owns 0.72% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 239,071 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Lc owns 2.94 million shares. 1,650 were reported by Stephens Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc. Landscape Mngmt Llc has 0.68% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 135,578 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 76,380 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 10,135 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn invested in 4.75M shares. California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3,455 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 676,202 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 45,710 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Orleans Capital La has 0.96% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 23,515 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,067 shares. Tdam Usa owns 209,106 shares.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.68 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 19288.67 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

