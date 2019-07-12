TJX Companies (TJX) to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019; Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:TJX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. TJX Companies Inc’s current price of $55.86 translates into 0.41% yield. TJX Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 122 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 105 reduced and sold their stakes in Mallinckrodt PLC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 89.26 million shares, down from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mallinckrodt PLC in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 80 Increased: 73 New Position: 49.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. The company has market cap of $68.20 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. CFRA upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $56 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 19.66% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $178.52 million for 0.97 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.79% EPS growth.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $693.14 million. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone.