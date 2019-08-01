TJX Companies (TJX) to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019; Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Has 1.13 Sentiment

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:TJX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. TJX Companies Inc’s current price of $54.56 translates into 0.42% yield. TJX Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.77 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C

Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 78 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 69 sold and reduced equity positions in Mack Cali Realty Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 74.68 million shares, down from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mack Cali Realty Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 50 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 300,722 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Twin has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Lau Assocs Limited Liability Co has 0.55% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,150 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,067 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 347,959 shares. Hemenway Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mcmillion Capital has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cordasco Network invested in 202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Business Financial stated it has 17,275 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cadence Cap Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,985 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh accumulated 939,327 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 94,424 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Veritable L P owns 72,252 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 22,725 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 379,697 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $43 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was upgraded by CFRA on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. The company has market cap of $66.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 22.35 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Anson Funds Management Lp holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation for 86,000 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 137,074 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 2.68 million shares. The New York-based Long Pond Capital Lp has invested 0.35% in the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Analysts await Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CLI’s profit will be $37.03 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mack-Cali Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 530,365 shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’