Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake Held by Patten & Patten Inc; Btim Lowered Its Stake in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) as Stock Rose

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 4.21 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 7,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 604,691 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.94M, down from 612,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.19. About 540,671 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Changes Name of MSP Underwriting Ltd. to Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9,545 shares to 233,436 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 58,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares to 26,572 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,061 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

