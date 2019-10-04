Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose While Wallington Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Zynga (ZNGA) Market Value Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 274,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, up from 262,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 1.74 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 5.40M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 425,100 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.54% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.23 million shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 78 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 254,656 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 1.65 million shares. Landscape Limited Liability Corp holds 12,112 shares. Field And Main Bancshares owns 24,295 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 484,191 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Tru Co stated it has 30,375 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fort Point Limited Liability Company owns 13,448 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cap Inv Svcs Of America has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 65,107 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 29,758 shares. Weik Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,755 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is TJX Companies a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 23rd Most Popular Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Marshalls online site promises same ‘unique’ mix from its stores – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 74,000 shares to 251,000 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Beware the Rally in Activision Blizzard Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Analysts Remain So Positive on Zynga Even After a 50% Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Count on These 3 Video Game Stocks for Superb Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Play the Game Right â€” Buy Zynga Stock Today! – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Data Breach Warning For 200 Million Android And iOS Gamers – Forbes” with publication date: September 30, 2019.