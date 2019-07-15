Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose While Jensen Investment Management Lowered Holding; Agree Realty (ADC) Share Value Rose While Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Trimmed Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 8,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.24 million, down from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 15,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,997 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 46,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 170,716 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $756,283 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR, worth $642,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Gp owns 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 25,806 shares. Menta Cap Lc holds 11,400 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 38,652 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 15 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 3.97 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 523,799 shares. Eam Invsts Lc, a California-based fund reported 23,234 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,829 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 15,439 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 73,966 shares stake. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Millennium Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. 29,588 were accumulated by Stifel. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ADC’s profit will be $28.85 million for 21.80 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% EPS growth.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 710,914 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $257.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dudley And Shanley Incorporated owns 456,507 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 782 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 998,771 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.08% or 259,673 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 939,327 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 1.36% or 422,254 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dnb Asset As invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3.27M shares. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). West Oak Ltd Liability Co holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 9,688 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 221,280 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% stake. Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

