Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Increased Its Stake by $421,244; Levin Capital Strategies LP Position in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Raised by $1.50 Million

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 429,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88M, up from 421,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 1.83M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 119,181 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 86,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $662.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 40,762 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS)

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cooper Standard Transitions to Global Commodity Purchasing Structure – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caution reigns in auto supplier sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,198 were reported by Sg Americas Securities. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 92,442 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 912,878 shares stake. Huntington Bancshares holds 63 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,938 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 582 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 80,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0% or 5,565 shares. Msd Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 8,054 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.07% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 26,144 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 44,532 shares or 0% of the stock.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 38,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,635 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 5.96M shares. Schwartz Counsel has 322,400 shares. 22,862 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset. Moreover, Randolph has 1.88% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 180,670 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,597 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.47% or 22,065 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or holds 0.77% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 33,815 shares. Bainco Intll Invsts accumulated 168,774 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested in 5.15M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 302 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division reported 3,011 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 449,204 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5.98 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s and J.C. Penney Need Help. ThredUp Isn’t It. – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “TJX Companies Earnings: Still on Pace for Modest Growth in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.