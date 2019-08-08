Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Weik Investment Services Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Autus Asset Management Stake in Donaldson (DCI) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 200,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 464,533 shares traded or 17.99% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc owns 8,541 shares. Citigroup holds 676,202 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 6,654 shares. 7,120 are owned by Page Arthur B. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 2.92 million shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 3.43% or 197,374 shares. Csu Producer Inc has 500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 3.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oakbrook Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,300 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited owns 16,544 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 357,665 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Com owns 2.71 million shares. Charter Tru Co has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amica Mutual Ins holds 91,258 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More important recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.99M for 20.70 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares to 49,765 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,286 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).