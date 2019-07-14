Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Weik Investment Services Cut Stake by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Holder Perritt Capital Management Increased Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 56,959 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE)

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Perkins Capital Management reported 478,750 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 70,425 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Van Den Berg Mgmt I accumulated 192,601 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 150,309 shares stake. Geode Cap holds 0% or 320,455 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur holds 276,298 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 110,600 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 664,671 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). First Tru Advsr LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Granahan Management Ma reported 1.22M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 57,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Management Corporation Il owns 80,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 245,662 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,100 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Profire Energy Sets Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter Fiscal 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Profire Energy Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EST – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Profire Energy, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000® Index – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Profire: Have Investors Abandoned This Stock? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It’s Homebuying Season: What To Expect In 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cowen: TJX Companies’ Value Proposition Improves If Chinese Tariffs Hit Retailers – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.