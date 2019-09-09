Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Stake by $8.76 Million; Toronto Dominion Bank Holding in Stantec (STN) Cut by $437,207

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 165,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 363,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, down from 529,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 1.94 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 19,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 80,582 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 99,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 30,565 shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $781.27 million for 21.41 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares to 19,871 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 106,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Management owns 6.92M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. 23,338 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0.13% or 133,965 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 210,638 shares stake. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Franklin Inc invested in 0.06% or 2.13M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg stated it has 1,810 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Advsr LP has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 413,477 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 139,560 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc accumulated 12,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charter Trust owns 22,080 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Co reported 49,851 shares. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 345,435 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 0.95% or 1.37M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 12.11M shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.01% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 93,634 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Fiera accumulated 404,854 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.11% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Van Berkom & Assoc Inc invested in 0.96% or 1.29M shares. 2.13M are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 1,500 shares. 300 were reported by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma invested in 97,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 1.15 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. 17,293 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.12% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 589,397 shares.

