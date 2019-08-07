Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; B & G Foods New (BGS) Holding Boosted by Private Advisor Group Llc

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 1.93M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 149.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 33,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 56,686 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 22,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 401,141 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,707 shares to 1,616 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (JKE) by 16,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,229 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.92 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.